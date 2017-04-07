Weekend Events, April 7th – 9th

This is a look at the events taking place in the community this weekend. For more detailed information, click the item you wish to explore.
- Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th: Geary Community Schools Foundation/USD 475 Art Show and Silent Auction, times vary by night
- Saturday, April 8th: Breakfast for Alzheimer’s, 7am-10am
- Saturday, April 8th: Carpenters once more on stage in Abilene
- Saturday, April 8th: Answering the Call: Soldiers of Geary County, opens at 1:00 pm with Guest Speaker from Fort Riley at 1:45 pm, 2:00 pm 1st ID Brass Quintet to play
- Sunday, April 9th: Easter Brunch Buffet and Egg Hunt, 9am-1pm
- Sunday, April 9th: Gary Kirkpatrick at C.L. Hoover Opera House
- Sunday, April 9th: Christopher’s Pins for a Purpose, 1pm-4pm