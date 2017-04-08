Chapman Track and Field Results

Girls Results:
Lindsey Anderson – 1st 1600M 5:49.85, 2nd 800M 2:33.79
Madeline Elliott – 1st 3200M 13:22.83
Schai Huber – 5th 4’ 6”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 6th Triple Jump 32’ 9”
Ninti Little – 1st 100M 13.15, 2nd 400M 1:01.55, 4th Long Jump 15’ 9”
Lina Shelley – 4th Pole Vault 7’
Madison Smith – 2nd 1600M 5:52.14, 6th 800M 2:43.61
4×800 (Lindsey Anderson, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Madison Smith) 2nd 11:17.37
4×400 (Lindsey Anderson, Grace Scales, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Ninti Little) 2nd 4:27.62
Team Placing – 2nd
Boys Results:
Shaun Blocker – 1st 400M 51.51, 5th Triple Jump 38’ 4.25”
Tanner Hettenbach – 2nd Javelin 147’ 7”, 4th Shot Put 44’ 7.25”
Robert Litzinger – 2nd Long Jump 20’ 4”, 5th 100M 12.15
Aaron Modrow – 1st 1600M 4:41.99, 2nd 3200M 10:18.51
Mitchell Tiller – 4th Pole Vault 11’ 6”
Malik Watkins – 4th High Jump 5’ 6”, 2nd 300M Hurdles 44.31
4×400 (Robert Litzinger, Malik Watkins, Aaron Modrow, Shaun Blocker) 2nd 3:40.34
Team Placing – 3rd