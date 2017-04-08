JCHS Track Teams Compete in KT Woodman Meet at Maize

The Junction City Lady Jays finished second and the Blue Jays eighth out of 13 teams in the KT Woodman track meet hosted by Maize High School on Friday.

JCHS coach Randall Zimmerman said for the Blue Jay boys Xavier Cason finished fourth in the shot put, Jaylene Brime was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump, while Jacob Lovell captured third place in the 3200 meters.

For the Lady Jays, Amaya Booker finished first in the 100 meter dash, Lyric Holman won the 200 meters, Kionna Newman finished first in the 110 meter high hurdles and Kianna Newman was also third in the 200 meters, and Alana Kramer finished second in the 300 meter hurdles.