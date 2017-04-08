Pianist Gary Kirkpatrick to Perform Sunday

Junction City native and acclaimed pianist Gary Kirkpatrick will perform at the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City Sunday afternoon.

He is recognized as one of America’s foremost soloists, chamber musicians and teachers.

Sunday’s program will include masterworks by Beethoven, Chopin, Schubert and Liszt.

The performance is being sponsored by the JCHS Classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960.

For tickets call the Box Office at the Opera House at 238-3906. Prices are $18 for adults, $15 for military and seniors ( 65+) and $5 for students 18 and under.