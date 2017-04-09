Missing Girls FOUND SAFE

UPDATE:

Just after 5:15 pm the Junction City Police Department notified JC Post that they missing girls were located and safe.

———-

JC Post was notified of the possible disappearance of two young girls just after 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 9th.

The Junction City Police Department released the following statement:

We are currently looking for 11 year old Mackenzie and 8 year old Hattie. They were last seen walking on Grant Ave toward Washington st. Mackenzie was wearing pink shirt, pink shorts and green flip flops. Hattie may walk with a limp. Please contact the police department if you see them. Thank you. 785-762-592