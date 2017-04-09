Town Hall with Congressman Roger Marshall, Friday April 14

Congressman Roger Marshall will partner with Live Well Geary County to host a town hall in Junction City.

The event will be from 8:30 am to 9:30 am on Friday, April 14th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

“I look forward to returning to Junction City to talk with fellow Kansans about the issues, ideas and concerns they have,” said Congressman Roger Marshall. “Every time we sit down, define problems together and civilly discuss them, we move closer to real solutions.”

This event is free and open to the community.