Blue Jay Results from All Comers Tennis Tournament

This past Saturday, the Blue Jay tennis team competed in the All Comers Tennis Tournament held at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Blue Jay doubles teams found their winning ways as the duo of Jace Goheen and Aaron Reutzel, played #1 Doubles and went 3-1 on the day earning 3rd place. Calen Boller and Mason Muto also faired very well as they went 2-1 on the day and finished as the runner ups in their bracket.

Kody Westerhaus played in the #2 singles bracket and finished 1-2 on the day defeating a Highland Park opponent in his final match. Albert Caba and Chase Ahlers represented the Blue Jays in the #3 singles bracket. Caba earned fourth place, going 1-2 on the day.

The Blue Jay Tennis Team next travels to Manhattan for a varsity quad this Tuesday at 3:00 pm.

Coach Matthew Micheel