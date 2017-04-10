Cox Bros. BBQ in Junction City Closes Doors Temporarily

Cox Bros. BBQ at 812 East Chestnut Street in Junction City has temporarily closed its doors to take time to perfect a new style of BBQ. That temporary closure was effective this past Sunday. Catering Services will continue to be available throughout the Flint Hills during this time.

Cox Bros. BBQ opened in Junction City in September of 2011.

Owner Bud Cox said, “when we decided to open a BBQ joint years ago we couldn’t decide which kind of ‘Q’ we loved the most….so we just decided to offer it all. Now we’re working on a one-of-a-kind ‘Cox Bros. style BBQ’ that will be unique to our region, but we feel like we can only do this effectively at one location first. So we’re starting in Manhattan. Then we’ll bring it over to Junction City after it’s been perfected. We look forward to being back up and running in Junction City sooner or later.”

Cox Bros. BBQ also has a location in Manhattan on McCall Road that opened in August of 2010.