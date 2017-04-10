Damage estimates for Bluffs apartment complex fire nearly $4 million

The damage estimate for the Bluffs apartment complex fire Saturday is much higher than originally reported.

Fire officials placed the initial estimate at $750,000 to the building and $400,000 to the contents.

Fire Chief Terry Johnson issued a statement to JC Post:

“The estimated fire damage that occurred at the Bluffs apartments is estimated near the insured value of $3.8 million; this was confirmed with the Bluffs property on the value of the building plus looking at the intensity and damage of the structure itself. Individual property loss for the residence/building will vary according to what they had in their residence and also what they had insured. [The fire] is still under joint investigation with the Kansas/State Fire Marshal’s office and the Junction City Fire Department.”

Johnson noted that the previous damage estimate numbers that were released were “rough” numbers put into the software used to continue with the investigation.