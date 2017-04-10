Geary County Hires a New Public Works Administrator

The Geary County Commission has announced the hiring of Corwyn “Cory” Trumpp as the new Public Works Administrator for the county.

Commissioner Keith Ascher stated that Trumpp comes to Geary County with more than 20 years of experience with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “Mr. Trumpp will start April 17th, which would be next Monday. ” His starting salary has been set at $80,142.40.

Ascher noted Trumpp comes from the area. “So he is familiar with the area, is a key, and he has good experience working with KDOT because he is actually an area supervisor.”

Ascher confirmed there were many applicants and three were interviewed, with Trumpp being offered the job. Trumpp fills the vacancy that was created by the retirement of Dennis Cox.