Kan. prison guard sentenced; received $200K in bribes from inmates

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A former federal prison guard was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for taking bribes to smuggle tobacco to inmates, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Marc Buckner, 47, Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of a public official accepting bribes. In his plea, he admitted the crimes occurred while he worked as a guard at Leavenworth Penitentiary. Buckner said he was paid each time he smuggled tobacco into the prison. He hid tobacco and rolling papers in two handmade insoles in his shoes.

Inmates paid Buckner $750 for each can of Bugler brand tobacco and rolling papers he smuggled. He said he smuggled tobacco once or twice a month for years.