Bernice P. Dundon, 90, of Milford, passed away on April 7, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Penwell-Gabel Junction City Funeral Chapel in Junction City. A private family service will be held later. It was Bernice’s request to be cremated.

The family requests no flowers and suggests that memorial contributions may be made instead to the Good Shepherd Hospice House at 3801 Vanesta Dr., Manhattan, KS 66503.