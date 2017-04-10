Police: Kansas man loses $1200 in alleged scam

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating another alleged phone scam.

A 75-year old Salina was contacted by someone posing as a federal agent, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The imposter called and told the victim that he had won the California Lottery and needed money to cover transaction fees.

The victim was instructed to send the money via Western Union.

From March 1 to April 7, the victim sent three payments totaling $1,200. He contacted authorities when he did not receive his prize money.

Sgt. Feldman said that wired money can be difficult to track because it can be picked up nationwide and the suspect