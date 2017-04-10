Preliminary Damage Estimate Set for Bluffs Fire

The preliminary damage estimate from the Junction City Fire Department on the apartment building fire at the Bluffs apartment complex on Saturday has been placed at $750,000 to the structure and $400,000 to the contents.

Building B, which contained 28 apartment units burned. No one was injured, and the Bluffs has worked to provide new apartments for those who were displaced.

The fire call came in at 1:12 a.m. with personnel from Junction City, Fort Riley, Abilene, Manhattan, Dickinson County Rural Fire District One and Geary County Rural Fire Departments responding. Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Red Cross also responded to assist with the fire and the recovery process.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.