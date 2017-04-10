Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic, April 14

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening for the Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA clinic will be on Friday, April 14th.

The clinic broke ground in June 2016 and is a 10,000 square foot medical facility offering increased staff and specialty care in order to provide a higher level of health care for Veterans that is close to home. The clinic unofficially opened on March 6, 2017.

The ceremony at 1:30 pm on Friday will be hosted by the Director of the VA Eastern Health Care System, Rudy Klopfer, as well as Senator Jerry Moran and Brig. General Patrick Frank, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Deputy Commanding General.

The family of the late Seitz will also be in attendance.

The clinic is located at 1169 Southwind Drive in Junction City, south of Ash Street at US Highway 77.