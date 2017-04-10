Wakefield Bomber Results at the Bennington Invitational

Teams competing: Bennington, Canton-Galva, Classical School-Wichita, Clifton-Clyde, Ell-Saline, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Salina Christian, St. John’s-Beloit, Rock Hills, Tescott, Wakefield, and Wilson.
Boy’s Results:
Pole Vault 3rd Place Cody Pollman 10’-06”
Shot Put 6th Place Jacob Judy 38’-00 ½”
Discus 2nd Place J.J. Judy 122-05”
100 M. Dash 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 11.49
200 M. Dash 1st Place Sammy Finnegan 24.09
300 I. Hurdles 4th Place Ashton Pickering 46.00
800 M. Run 6th Place Jeffrey Thompson 2:21.26
1600 M. Run 2nd Place Johnathan Bowen 4:58.21
3200 M. Run 3rd Place Dalton Murray 11:44.11
4 x 100 M. Relay 6th Place Jordan Colglazier 49.65
Trey Gipson
Ashton Pickering
Chris Hardin
4 x 400 M. Relay 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 3:56.07
Johnathan Bowen
Jeffrey Thompson
Jordan Colglazier
4 x 800 M. Relay 3rd Place Johnathan Bowen 9:38.20
Kirk Iseli
Jeffrey Thompson
Kevin Jackson
Boy’s Team Results:
1st Place Bennington 108 Points
2nd Place Beloit-St. John’s 105 Points
3rd Place Mankato-Rock Hills 75 Points
4th Place Ell-Saline 68 Points
5th Place Wakefied 62 Points
6th Place Clifton-Clyde 52 Points
7th Place Wilson 29 Points
8th Place Minneapolis 21 Points
9th Place Classical School-Wichita 11 Points
10th Place Canton/Galva 9 Points
10th Place Lincoln 9 Points
11th Place Tescott 8 Points
Girl’s Results:
Pole Vault 5th Place Katie Brady 7’-00”
Discus 6th Place Shawna Trumpp 69’-09”
200 M. Dash 3rd Place Joanna Wright 28.65
4 x 100 M. Relay 5th Place Shawna Trumpp 1:02.52
Mariah Stewart
Isabelle French
Katie Brady
4 x 400 M. Relay 5th Place Joanna Wright 4:48.48
Dakota Swader
Tori Hernandez
Sydney Barker
4 x 800 M. Relay 5th Place Dakota Swader 12:43.46
Sydney Barker
Tori Hernandez
Katie Brady
Girl’s Team Results:
1st Place Bennington 108 Points
2nd Place Minneapolis 91 Points
3rd Place Clifton-Clydv 88 Points
4th Place Canton-Galva 62 Points
5th Place Beloit-St. John’s 55 Points
6th Place Ell-Saline 50 Points
7th Place Mankato-Rock Hills 44 Points
8th Place Lincoln 22 Points
9th Place Tescott 19 Points
10th Place Wakefield 15 Points
11th Place Wilson 1 Point
12th Place Classical School-Wichita 1 Point
Coach Ladd Braden