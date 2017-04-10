JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Wakefield Bomber Results at the Bennington Invitational

by Leave a Comment

bombersTeams competing:  Bennington, Canton-Galva, Classical School-Wichita,  Clifton-Clyde, Ell-Saline, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Salina Christian, St. John’s-Beloit, Rock Hills, Tescott, Wakefield, and Wilson.

 

Boy’s Results:

 

Pole Vault                     3rd Place              Cody Pollman               10’-06”

 

Shot Put                       6th Place              Jacob Judy                   38’-00 ½”

 

Discus                          2nd Place              J.J. Judy                     122-05”

        

100 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          11.49

 

200 M. Dash                 1st Place               Sammy Finnegan          24.09

                                   

300 I. Hurdles               4th Place              Ashton Pickering           46.00

 

800 M. Run                   6th Place              Jeffrey Thompson        2:21.26

 

1600 M. Run                2nd Place              Johnathan Bowen         4:58.21

 

3200 M. Run                3rd Place              Dalton Murray              11:44.11

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          6th Place              Jordan Colglazier           49.65

                                                            Trey Gipson

                                                            Ashton Pickering

                                                            Chris Hardin

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          3:56.07

                                                            Johnathan Bowen

                                                            Jeffrey Thompson

                                                            Jordan Colglazier

 

4 x 800 M. Relay          3rd Place              Johnathan Bowen         9:38.20

                                                            Kirk Iseli

                                                            Jeffrey Thompson

                                                            Kevin Jackson

Boy’s Team Results:

 

1st Place      Bennington                        108 Points

2nd Place     Beloit-St. John’s                 105 Points

3rd Place     Mankato-Rock Hills               75 Points

4th Place     Ell-Saline                             68 Points

5th Place     Wakefied                            62 Points

6th Place     Clifton-Clyde                       52 Points

7th Place     Wilson                               29 Points

8th Place     Minneapolis                        21 Points

9th Place     Classical School-Wichita      11 Points

10th Place   Canton/Galva                       9 Points

10th Place   Lincoln                                9 Points

11th Place   Tescott                                8 Points

 

Girl’s Results:

 

Pole Vault                     5th Place              Katie Brady                   7’-00”

 

Discus                          6th Place              Shawna Trumpp           69’-09”

 

200 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Joanna Wright              28.65

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          5th Place              Shawna Trumpp           1:02.52

                                                            Mariah Stewart

                                                            Isabelle French

                                                            Katie Brady

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          5th Place              Joanna Wright              4:48.48

                                                            Dakota Swader

                                                            Tori Hernandez

                                                            Sydney Barker

 

4 x 800 M. Relay          5th Place              Dakota Swader             12:43.46

                                                            Sydney Barker

                                                            Tori Hernandez

                                                            Katie Brady

                                                              

 

 

 

Girl’s Team Results:

 

1st Place      Bennington                             108 Points

2nd Place     Minneapolis                             91 Points

3rd Place     Clifton-Clydv                            88 Points

4th Place     Canton-Galva                           62 Points

5th Place     Beloit-St. John’s                       55 Points

6th Place     Ell-Saline                                50 Points

7th Place     Mankato-Rock Hills                  44 Points

8th Place     Lincoln                                   22 Points

9th Place     Tescott                                   19 Points

10th Place   Wakefield                               15 Points

11th Place   Wilson                                     1 Point

12th Place   Classical School-Wichita             1 Point

 

Coach Ladd Braden

 