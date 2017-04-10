UPDATE: Kan. woman jailed in decapitation of ex-boyfriend’s mother

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating the Sunday murder 0f a woman and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from a 9-year-old boy who reported an assault at a home in the 1400 Block of west Rita in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile during Monday’s online media briefing.

Officers were unable to get anyone to answer the door of the home.

Upon entering the garage, they found the decapitated body of the victim identified as Micki Davis, 63, Wichita, according to Ojile.

Officers found the 35-year-old suspect Rachel Christina Hilyard, hiding in the residence.

The investigation revealed the victim and her 9-year-old grandson had gone to the home to obtain property that belonged to her son.

The suspect used a knife in the attack. The boy grabbed a cell phone from the victim’s truck and called 911 as he ran from the scene.

Police booked Hilyard into the Sedgwick County jail on Sunday evening, according to the daily inmate booking report.

She has previous drug convictions in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

