9-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after run over by tractor

RENO COUNTY – A 9-year-old Kansas boy was injured in a farming accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Reno County.

First responders were dispatched to the southwest corner of a field near Kansas 14 highway and Arlington Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy’s father told deputies his 10-year-old daughter was driving a tractor in the field, when the his 9-year-old son fell and was run over by the front and rear tires of the tractor.

The boy was walking in front of the tractor, cutting small trees down and throwing them in to the bucket of the tractor.

An emergency medical helicopter transported the boy to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. according to the sheriff’s department.

Name of the victim was not released.