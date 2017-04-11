Controlled Burns Across the County

Smoke filled the sky in Geary County on Tuesday. The reason….controlled burns of grasslands.

According to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges there were 60 burns on Tuesday ranging from 10 acres to one 10,000 acre burn on the Moyer Ranch in the southeast part of the county.

Only two burns required attention from firefighters. One on Reynolds Road west of Milford Lake burned approximately 10 acres of grassland. Another small one occurred on Burley Hill where authorities kept an eye on the fire and did some back burning to prevent it from reaching a pair of houses.

No one was injured, and there was no structure damage.