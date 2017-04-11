Dedication of VA CLinic Set for Friday

The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The Director of the Veterans Administration Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Rudy Klopfer, along Senator Jerry Moran, 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank, and members of the Seitz family will be in attendance for the ceremony. The facility is named after the late Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz.

Also in attendance will be the Director of the Veterans Integrated Service Network Dr. William Patterson, as well as various service organization, state, military and local community leaders.

The clinic, which broke ground last June, is a near 10-thousand square foot medical facility offering increased staff and specialty care to a higher level of health care for veterans close to home, while improving the coordination of care and customer satisfaction for veterans and their family members within this geographic region.

The new VA Clinic is located at 1169 Southwind Drive just south of Ash Street at US 77 in Junction City.