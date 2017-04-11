Flint Hills/Fort Riley Joint Land Use Study Public Workshop

April 11, 2017 – Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) is hosting a public workshop for the Flint Hills / Fort Riley Joint Land Use Study (JLUS). The workshop will be held on May 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the following location: Grandview Plaza City Hall, 402 State Street, Grandview Plaza, Kansas 66441.

The meeting will consist of a presentation and discussion to provide the community with a project update and review the current study findings. After the presentation, the JLUS team will be available for questions from the community.

The community plays a crucial role in the drafting of the study. Community input provides varying perspectives and differing opinions to ensure that the plan is well rounded and encompassing of the community. Bookmark the website and Facebook page to keep up to date with the latest news! www.fortrileyjlus.com or www.facebook.com/fortrileyjlus.

The FHRC in cooperation with Fort Riley, local jurisdictions, state and federal agencies and organizations, is preparing a JLUS to address the primary military operations conducted within the region. The JLUS is intended to strengthen the relationship between the military installation and the civilian community by examining the issues associated with the growth and development of the communities in proximity to fort operations. The final report will propose recommendations that will provide for these communities to continue to thrive within the Flint Hills Region while maintaining the mission of the Fort.