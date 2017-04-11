Geary County Approves Mutual Aid Agreement

The Geary County Commission has approved a mutual aid fire agreement with Fort Riley.

Garry Berges, Rural Fire Chief, explained this is standard practice. “Normal one, about every three to four years, especially when they have change of fire chiefs out there. We review the mutual aid agreement, which says if we need help they come help us, if they need help we go help them.”

Berges noted in recent years Fort Riley firefighters have responded to several grass fires and a couple structure fires in Geary County, and the county’s rural fire department has reciprocated…especially on the range when multiple fires are occurring.