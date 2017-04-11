Michelle Stimatze Named CVB Director

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Michelle Stimatze as the new Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director.

According to a Chamber news release after a review of several candidates in a national search, a committee consisting of Convention and Visitors Bureau board members, Chamber Board of Directors members, and the Chamber CEO, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has named former CVB Marketing Manager, Michele Stimatze, as its new Convention & Visitors Bureau Director, effective immediately.

“The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce advertised this position both on a State and National level. After several initial phone interviews our selection committee interviewed three candidates. It was clear that Michele Stimatze was the best choice for the promotion and development of our Convention and Visitors Bureau. Michele has a long history in the hospitality industry and has spent the last two plus years in our CVB. She is a lifelong resident and has a passion for Geary County/Junction City and the Flint Hills,” Dennis Beson, Chamber President & CEO said.

A Junction City native, Stimatze brings over 7 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry. Stimatze began her career with event planning and fundraising at the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation. She then went on to be the Director of Sales at the Courtyard By Marriott and the General Manager of the Junction City Hampton Inn By Hilton. For the last two years, she has served as the CVB’s Marketing Manager. Stimatze currently serves on the Board of Directors for the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Junction City Brigade, Jammin’ In JC, Noon Rotary, Sundown Salute, Community Connections, Travel Kansas, Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK), I-70 Association, Kansas Society of Association Executives (KSAE), Kansas Birding Festival, and serves as the Vice President of Meet Kansas.

“I’m extremely excited about my new position with the Geary County CVB, a Division of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce. My experience as the CVB Marketing Manager led me to pursue the position after the retirement of past Director, Connie Hall, in December of 2016,” Stimatze said.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes Junction City/ Geary County for convention marketing, leisure and outdoors marketing, group tour marketing, and sports marketing. Stimatze will lead the CVB with current Media Specialist, Bob Cervera, and CVB Admin Dottie Kell to achieve the division’s objectives and goals alongside the rest of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and its staff.