Necropsy determines how Kansas police K9 died

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County have confirmed how a Wichita police K-9 died.

On March 28, officials at Kansas State University conducted a necropsy on Wichita Police Department K9 Rooster, according to Wichita police spokesperson Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

The results of the examination showed the dog sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The bullet traveled through his body hitting vital organs and exiting the right side.

Due to the trajectory of the bullet, evidence at the scene and video, investigators determined the bullet that killed Rooster was fired by 25-year-old Kevin Perry during a domestic disturbance call.

On March 26, officers responding to the domestic disturbance surrounded a home before 25- Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home.

That’s when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.