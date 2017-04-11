Sens. Moran, Roberts and Rep. Marshall Commemorate the Big Red One’s 100th Anniversary

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representative Roger Marshall (R-KS-01) recently introduced congressional resolutions (S. Res. 115 and H. Res. 267) to formally recognize the 100th anniversary of the First Infantry Division – officially nicknamed “The Big Red One” – based at Fort Riley, Kan.

“Americans are forever indebted to the brave soldiers of the Big Red One to whom our nation owes so much,”said Sen. Moran. “Since delivering the first Allied victory of World War I, the Fighting First has led the way on battlefields around the world. Kansans are proud to claim the First Infantry Division as their own and this anniversary is an occasion to pay tribute to the more than 13,000 soldiers who lost their lives in battle over the last century. To the fallen – and to the men and women of the Big Red One who uphold their legacy today – thank you and God bless you.”

“Since 1917 in World War I, the Big Red One has led our fighting forces and protected our nation from threats around the world,” said Sen. Roberts. “I am proud to introduce this resolution to recognize the valiant efforts of these men and women in uniform over the past 100 years and honor the lives of the 13,000 soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division who have made the ultimate sacrifice during their service to our nation. It is an honor to represent Ft. Riley and the 1st Infantry Division, and we are forever grateful for the service of the Big Red One.”

“On this upcoming anniversary, we honor and admire the tradition of leadership from the First Infantry Division,” said Rep. Marshall. “For 100 years, the Big Red One has led the way in combat, and have been an integral part of maintaining the freedoms we enjoy today. We also recognize the more than 13,000 soldiers of the Big Red One who have given their lives in the service of their country. One of the greatest honors of my job is to represent the Big Red One at Fort Riley, and we work to honor them today and every day.”

The oldest continuously serving unit of the U.S. Army, the Big Red One has led and supported our fighting forces in conflicts around the globe since World War I. Since its organization on June 8, 1917, the division’s efforts have made the difference for our armed forces as they fought bravely to protect our nation from threats, global and domestic. Those in the Big Red One who gave their lives for our freedoms are memorialized at monuments throughout the United States and Europe, including Normandy, France, overlooking Omaha Beach and sites in Belgium and the Czech Republic. You can find the full text of the Senate resolution here and the House resolution here.