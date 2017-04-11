USD 475 Executive Director of Human Resources Selected

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Geary County Schools USD 475 announced on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that following several interviews a new Executive Director of Human Resources has been named. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt placed Mona Manley (former Director of Teaching and Learning for USD 475) in the position, pending Board of Education approval.

Manley, a resident of Junction City, Kansas has worked in education for more than 30 years including time spent as the Director of Elementary Education in Geary County Schools and principal positions in both Junction City, Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska. She began her career in education as a Teacher for 2nd and 3rd grades at Washington Elementary School.