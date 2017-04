The Junction City Blue Jay boys tennis team defeated Highland Park and Marysville but lost to Manhattan in a quadrangular hosted by MHS on Tuesday.

Top performances on the day included Guido Greco going 3-0 at one singles, Adonnis Washington 2-0 at two singles, and the doubles team of Kody Westerhaus and Nolan Rothfuss 2-0 at two doubles.

The Blue Jays travel to Topeka Wednesday for the Seaman Invitational. It begins at 3:30 p.m.