Breakfast Optimist Club Fundraiser Set for Ike’s Place

The Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club will have a fundraiser at Ike’s Place on Goldenbelt Boulevard in Junction City on Saturday ( April 15 ). The Club will receive a portion of the cost of each meal purchased between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and then again from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Donations are welcomed to support youth activities in Geary County. Some of those include the JCHS Blue Jay Band, the Fort Riley Special Needs Rodeo, I.C.A.R.E., Girl and Boy Scouts, Geary County Girls Softball Association, Court Appointed Special Advocates and other youth organizations.