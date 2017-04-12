City Water System Handled Big Usage in Saturday Morning Fire

The estimate from the Junction City Fire Department on water usage in battling the Bluffs apartment building fire this past Saturday was calculated at approximately 1.6 million gallons.

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel confirmed some water was used up but the supply system is designed for that. “We make improvements in our water plant and through our whole system knowing there’s going to be times when we have that requirement and we’re able to meet it.”

The fire was reported at 1:12 a.m. “The time of the day helps a little bit but that’s why you design the water systems in the way you do, and continue to put money in from a city standpoint so you can handle disasters like this.”

Building B in the Bluffs complex burned. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.