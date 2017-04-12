Earth Day City Cleanup, April 22nd

Earth Day, Operation Clean Sweep is Saturday, April 22nd in Junction City.

Junction City Police Captain Chuck Leithoff said this is the City’s Spring Cleanup.

“We try to target the main entrances into town [for the cleanup], and the main public areas in town,” said Leithoff. “The access road off of Ash Street where IHOP is – that’s a big one, the roundabout on East Chestnut; we try to get into most of the parks…just kind of the things that when people come into Junction City that they get a good impression of our city.”

Spin City on South Washington Street will be the headquarters for the City Cleanup.

“If people can be [at Spin City] between 7:45 am and 8 am they can register there and we will have a sign up tent; depending on how large the group is will determine the areas [in town] that we cover,” said Leithoff.

Groups will be provided transportation via bus to and from the cleanup locations.

Free lunch will be provided by Smithfield Foods to the volunteers.

The cleanup begins at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 22nd. Volunteers are advised to bring gloves and water.