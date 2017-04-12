Lady Jays Win Salina South Invitational Track Meet

The Junction City Lady Jay varsity track team scored 150 points to win the nine team Salina South Invitational on Tuesday.

Amaya Booker of Junction City won the 100-meter dash in 13.24. Kienna Newman finished first in the 200-meter dash in 26.27 and was followed by Booker in second in a time of 26.27 and Lyric Holman in third in 26.62. Holman also won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.68 while Tiara Smith was third in that event in 1:01.47.

Kienna Newman won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.64, Alana Kramer captured first in the 300-meter hurdles 46.95, the Lady Jay 4-100 relay team finished first in 50.09, while Sherrie Jones finished first in the shotput with a throw of 35’2,” Hannah Reynolds second at 35’1″ and Savannah Adams third with a throw of 34’8.” Reynolds also finished second in the discus throw at 99’6.”

The Blue Jay boys with 60 points, finished fourth out of nine teams. Jaylene Brime finished second in the long jump with a mark of 20’4″ and second in the triple jump t 45’2 and 1/4 inches. Kenson Henderson finished second in the discus throw with a throw of 136’5.”