RCPD Investigating alleged rape involving 13 year old girl and 24 year old man

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report against a 24 year old man for rape, electronic solicitation, and contributing to a child’s misconduct on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

A 13 year old girl is the alleged victim.

The girl’s mother reported finding text messages and pictures that suggested her 13 year old daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 24 year old male, and that the male provided her daughter with marijuana.

Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information regarding this case will be released.

Those with information about this crime or others should contact the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers.