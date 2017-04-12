Sheriff: Small plane makes emergency Kansas landing

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a pasture near Emporia because of engine problems.

The Emporia Gazette reports that the plane landed Tuesday night about three miles west and one mile north of the Emporia Municipal Airport.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was unharmed, and there were no injuries to people on the ground.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if that is where the plane was headed or from where it had taken off.