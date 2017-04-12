Teacher Contract Negotiations Under Way in USD 475

Planning time, professional development and retention of quality teachers are among many items receiving discussion in Geary USD 475 teacher contract talks.

It’s early in the interest based bargaining process.

Board of Education member Brian Field, who is a member of the bargaining team, said it’s important to have professional development for the teachers. “Especially since we’ve gone to the one-to-one technology. We need to make sure that they’re up to date on all the technology. ” Field pointed to not only computers, but the smart board technology being used in the classroom. “I think it’s important that they’re kept up to date on all of those useful tools that they have in the classroom, and it’s important they know how to use so we can convey what we need to the students.”

JCEA negotiating team member Pam Rickard said topics receiving attention during problem solving discussions Tuesday during negotiations included implementation of surveys to the teachers at both the beginning and end of the school year to learn their needs and plan accordingly. “We also looked at having HR and JCEA review and revise exit surveys” The results of those exit surveys would also be administered to JCEA.

Rickard also noted they also looked at having HR and JCEA review and recommend revisions to current mentor programs in the district. There was some general consensus reached by negotiators on those topics, but no final agreement has been approved. Typically contract talks continue into the late spring.

The next IBP session is scheduled April 21st at the Devin Center.