Westar Energy energizes rebuilt transmission line

Topeka, Kan., April 12, 2017 – A rebuilt transmission line connecting Jeffrey Energy Center, north of St. Marys, and a substation east of Manhattan supports growing energy demand.

“A robust energy grid supports economic development and electric reliability,” Kelly Harrison, vice president, transmission, said. “Investments in transmission enable us to efficiently deliver affordable, reliable and safe clean energy to our customers.”

Along with improving reliability, the rebuild updates the construction to single-pole steel structures that are more resilient to weather conditions and easier to farm around than H-frame structures that were replaced. The line will continue to operate at 230 kilovolts (kV), but was constructed to 345 kV standards so the voltage can be increased as needs in the area change.

Construction of the new line began June 2016. The line was energized April 7, almost two months ahead of schedule. The estimated cost of the line is $41 million, $17 million below the original $58 million budget. Over the past six years, Westar Energy has invested more than $1 billion in the Kansas transmission grid.