Blue Jay Tennis Second at Seaman Invitational

The Junction City Blue Jays continued their hot streak Wednesday night when three of their four entries reach the finals of the Seaman Invitational tennis tournament in Topeka.

At #1 singles, the Guido Greco finished in a tie for first with a player from Seaman, as the lighting went out with the score tied 6-6 in the championship. The top doubles team for the Blue Jays won their first two rounds, before losing in the championship 8-3, to finish 2-1. Yuno Fernandez and Kody Westerhaus, the #2 doubles team, followed the exact path of the other doubles teams, winning their first two matches and then losing in the championship. At #2 singles, Aaron Reutzel worked his way through the consolation bracket to finish 2-2 on the day to earn fourth place.

The Blue Jay tennis team finished 2nd out of 7 teams. Their next event is a quadrangular on Wednesday, April 19th at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. Start time will be at 3 pm.

Coach Matthew Micheel