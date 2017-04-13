Clark Will Battle for USD 475

State Representative Lonnie Clark of Junction City will work to support USD 475 on state education funding.

A proposed bill in the Kansas House would reduce funding in the next school year for USD 475 because of enrollment decreases that have already occurred. Clark stated he has visited with the chair of the House committee. “USD 475 is right now looking at about a shortfall of someplace between $6.3 and $7.4 million dollars when you take into consideration heavy impact aid, and the state, and everything else.” Clark called that unacceptable.

Clark plans to speak to the committee during the legislative veto session that begins in Topeka May 1. He is currently gathering information. “I’m just going to go to battle and see if I can get some of that money back for us.”