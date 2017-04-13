Fire reported at central Kansas chemical plant

RICE COUNTY – First responders are on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant in Rice County.

Just after 9a.m., officials reported the fire in just one building on the Jacam Factory property in the 200 Block of South Broadway in Sterling, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.

Employees were evacuated and there are no injuries reported, according to the sheriff’s department.

Avenue Q from Kansas 14 to 17 Road is temporarily closed due to the fire, according to the sheriff’s department.