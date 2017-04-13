Hail, flooding in portions of western Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY -Severe weather rolled across northwest Kansas on Wednesday evening. The storm brought a mix of significant hail and heavy rain to the city of Hays and other areas of Ellis, Trego and Lane Counties.

Drivers is Hays dealt with flooded streets. Most of the hail ranged from pea to marble sized and accompanied the heavy rain for almost an hour.

Lincoln Draw in Hays as well as the draw west of Casey’s in the 1600 Block of East 27th Street saw significant flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Trego and Ellis County just after 6p.m.

Initial reports from the south side of Hays were 2.2 inches of rain.