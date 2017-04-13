UPDATE: Man fatally shot after firing at authorities during Kansas chase

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was shot and killed by law enforcers after leading police on a three-county, south-central Kansas chase, firing at deputies and police along the way.

Investigators in Wichita say 25-year-old Charles Johnston was shot early Thursday near Udall after a vehicle in which he was riding became disabled after the chase. Authorities say he held a gun to a female passenger’s head outside of the car, then fired again at law enforcers as he tried to run away. Law enforcers returned fire, killing Johnston.

Neither the woman nor any law enforcers were injured.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said police had sought to arrest Johnston as a parole absconder.

Johnston was from prison in January and has prior convictions of aggravated battery, obstruction and fleeing law enforcement.

——–

UDALL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say officers have fatally shot a man after he repeatedly fired at them during a south-central Kansas chase.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the chase started late Wednesday when a Wichita police officer attempted to pursue a suspect with an active warrant.

The suspect began firing at officers when a patrol car that can shoot GPS tracking devices onto fleeing vehicles approached. The chase eventually came to an end near the Sumner-Cowley County line.

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers says authorities killed the suspect when he got out of his vehicle and fired more shots at them. Chambers says authorities are interviewing a woman who was inside the suspect’s vehicle. Neither the woman nor any of the officers were hurt during the chase.