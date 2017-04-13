March 2017 Weather Summary for Geary County

March continued the trend of above average temperatures. But unlike the

very dry February, rain returned to the region, in force, the last week of

the month.

The average daily high for March was 58.3, which was 2.6 degrees above

normal. The average overnight low was 39.4, 7.5 degrees above normal. This

gave us a monthly mean temperature of 48.8, 5 degrees above normal. This

was warm enough to make March the fifth warmest March on record. Of those

five warmest March´s on record, four of them have occurred since 2004. The

hottest March on record was in 2012 when we had a monthly mean temperature

of 57.5 The coldest March on record was the very cold and snowy March of

1960 when we had a monthly mean temperature of 31.3 degrees. The coldest

temperature in March was the low reading of 22 degrees on March 13. The

warmest temperature for March was 89 degrees on the 18th. We just missed

setting the earliest reading of 90 degrees. There has only been one time

that we have reached 90 degrees in March. That was on March 29, 1967 when

the daily high hit 90. There were numerous temperature records set in

March. The high of 89 on the 18th broke the old record high of 81 set in

1994. The high of 77 on the 6th tied the record high for that date first

set in 1956 and reached again in 1972. The overnight lows of 60 on both

the 4th and the 5th broke the old record high lows respectively for those

dates, of 53, in 1983 and 52 in 2016. The low of 64 on the 23rd also broke

the record high low for that date. The previous record was 60 set in 2007.

After virtually no rain for the entire month the rain clouds arrived the

last week of March and brought several days of cold rain. Long term

average precipitation for March is 2.34 inches. Junction City received

4.37 inches during the month and Milford Lake received 6.30 inches. While

seeming a bit excessive the rain was a welcome sight to recharge soil

moisture ahead of the spring planting season. While 6.30 inches is a lot

of rain, nearly triple the normal rainfall, we had a ways to go before

breaking the record. For the year, Junction City has received 6.42 inches

of precipitation and Milford Lake has received 8.32 inches. Normal year to

date precipitation through the end of March is 4.11 inches. The wettest

March on record was 1974 when 8.04 inches was tallied. The driest March on

record is a tie between 1966 and 1968 when no rainfall was recorded. This

winter was not a very snowy winter and while we could still seem some

snow, the prospect of any more snow for this season seems pretty bleak.

Two snowfall events did occur in mid-March with a whopping total of ½ inch

recorded for the month. Average snowfall for March is 3.1 inches. Year to

date we have only received 3.0 inches of snow for the season. Average for

the season through the end of March is 17.2 inches.

April brings us our average last frost (April 15th) and rainfall picks up

with those well known April showers. Expected daily highs for April run

from 62 on April Fool´s Day to 72 by the end of the month. Expected daily

lows start the month at 36 and by April 30th have risen to 48. Average

rainfall for April is 2.95 inches with long term average snowfall of one

tenth of an inch.