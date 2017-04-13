JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Non-Citizen Pleads Guilty To Voter Fraud In Kansas

by 3 Comments

BY DAN MARGOLIES

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach testifies during a Kansas Senate committee hearing on voter registration requirements in February 2017.
CREDIT ANDY MARSO / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he has secured his first conviction of a non-citizen for voting illegally.

In a news release, Kobach says that Victor David Garcia Bebek, a native of Peru, pleaded guilty last week in Sedgwick County District Court to three misdemeanor charges of voting illegally.

Kobach says Bebek, before obtaining U.S. citizenship, cast votes in a 2012 special election, the 2012 general election and the 2014 general election. Desiree Taliaferro, a spokeswoman for Kobach, says Bebek was naturalized in February.

Kobach is the only secretary of state in the country authorized to prosecute voter fraud. He has claimed, with little evidence, that illegal voting by non-citizens is widespread and has pushed for laws requiring Kansans to provide documentary proof of their citizenship. Those laws are tied up in litigation.

Meantime, Kobach has pushed for a two-tiered voting system that would bar Kansans from voting in state and local races if they have not provided proof of citizenship such as a passport or birth certificate. In February, the Kansas Senate Ethics and Elections Committee held a hearing on a bill that would put that policy into statute.

At that legislative hearing, Kobach testified that his office had the names of 115 non-citizens who had illegally registered or sought to register to vote in Kansas. He said, however, that he would be unable to prosecute most of them because they attempted to register more than 10 years ago – outside the statute-of-limitations period.

Both Kobach and President Donald Trump have claimed that millions of non-citizens illegally voted in the 2016 presidential election, pointing to a statistical analysis by a political science professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, which has been criticized as flawed.

Kobach, a former constitutional law professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, made voter fraud a centerpiece of his campaign for secretary of state when he first ran for the office and was elected in 2010.

In the news release on Bebek’s guilty plea, Kobach said, “The problem of non-citizens voting is a serious one, both in Kansas and nationally. Every time a non-citizen votes, it cancels out the vote of a United States citizen.”

The release said that under the plea agreement, Bebek will be placed on unsupervised probation for up to three years and pay a $5,000 fine.

Kobach has secured seven convictions of citizens who Kobach accused of voting in more than one state.

Dan Margolies is a reporter and editor for kcur.org, a partner in the Kansas News Service. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.

  • Wynterbourne

    Stupid waste of money. Why don’t you work on all the illegal gerrymandering that is going on in the State!

  • Chuck Moss

    Wow krissy only 999,999 more to go. What about those three republicans you arrested for voting twice then dropped the charges?

  • Tha Man

    Great work Kris! It is about time we start fighting back against the LEFT and their ploy to gain the votes of all the people here illegally. American citizens voting more than once is a crime but not nearly as bad as someone here illegally that votes. It blows my mind that we need identification to purchase certain things here in the US, as well as needing identification to partake in certain activities. but people on the LEFT get bent out of shape for requiring identification to cast a vote (one of our most sacred rights as US citizens).

    Its funny, I was watching the news the other day about the elementary school shooting in California. The kids at the school were taken to another school in the district for safety reasons obviously. In order for the parent(s) to pick up their child, guess what they had to provide – ID, that is right stupid fuckers on the LEFT, they had to provide identification to pick up their child(ren). So do not give me this crap about “Its too difficult for some people to get identification”. BULLSHIT!!!