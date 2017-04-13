Police Make Drug Related Arrests

Junction City police have reported the arrest of a 60-year old Ohio man, John R. Kinnison, on Interstate 70 at mile marker 308 on Wednesday. The site is about 10 miles east of the city.

Kinnison was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Narcotics, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway and Improper Vehicle Registration.

The JCPD reported the arrest of 30 year old Johnny Joe Cole Jr. of Grandview Plaza and 41-year old Christine Ann Cherry of Emporia on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Opiates and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrests were made at 1:30 a-m Thursday in the 300 block of West Pine Street. Cole was also arrested on suspicion of Driving While Suspended and Disorderly Conduct, and Cherry was arrested on a Lyon County warrant charging Failure to Appear.