Spring-A-Lodeon JC, Saturday April 15th

Spring-A-Lodeon JC is an arts, crafts, and home business event highlighting the local community.

Lisa Schaffer, organizer for the event, said that there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. “It’s got several activities for kids, and certainly a lot for adults to do especially when it comes to shoppers – there are lots of opportunities to see what local vendors, not only home based businesses where you get typical retail and direct sales products, but even some arts and crafts folks.”

Schaffer noted that this is an event that “deserves good attendance.” “I participated in an event not too long ago and was just disappointed in the turnout…I think the community wants to support local, small businesses and that’s what all of these people [at Spring-A-Lodeon] represent.”

There will be a “Kids Korner” sponsored by the Flint Hills Church in Junction City.

“They’re going to have games, and events, and balloon animals – I think it will be a really good time,” said Schaffer. “Parents can still be in the area and shop, and see their kids from across the room.”

There will be an opportunity for children to hunt for golden eggs to win prizes, photos with the Easter Bunny and a “bulging basket” giveaway filled with Easter treats.

Some of the vendors in attendance will include:

Weathered Legacy

DeeSigns by Dee

S&K Crafty Creations

Hobby Haven

Disabled American Veterans Engraving Service

All Jess’d Up

TurMakithB Jams and Jellies

Carriage rides will also be available from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm for $5.

Spring-A-Lodeon is from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Junction City Municipal Building located at 700 N. Jefferson.

Admission is free.