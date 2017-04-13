Transportation issues force cancellation of ‘STOMP’ at McCain; refunds, exchanges available

MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series presentation of “STOMP” on April 27 has been canceled because of transportation issues the “STOMP” troupe could not resolve.

“McCain Auditorium did everything possible to assist in solving the issue, but the circumstance was out of our control,” said Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain. “‘STOMP’ accepts full responsibility for the error that caused this cancellation.”

The McCain box office will offer ticket refunds or exchanges to all current ticket holders of the “STOMP” performance. Ticket holders can request a ticket refund to a valid credit card, or a refund of the value of the tickets to a gift certificate that can be used for other McCain Performance Series attractions. Please call or visit the box office during its business hours of 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office can be reached at 785-532-6428.