Chapman Results at Smoky Valley Track Meet

Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 800M 2:32.06, 2nd 1600M 5:34.5
Madeline Elliott – 5th 3200M 13:30.31
Schailynne Huber – 5th High Jump 4’ 8”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 6th Triple Jump 32’ 3”, 5th Long Jump 15’ 9”
Ninti Little – 1st 100M 12.18, 1st 200M 26.18
Madison Smith – 3rd 1600M 5:41.84
4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 1st 10:36.81
4×400 (Lindsey Anderson, Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Ninti Little) 4th 4:25.31
4×100 Weight Relay (Lauren Hill, Schailynne Huber, Lina Shelley, Alison Crigger) 1st 59.95
Team Placing: 5th
Boys:
Robert Litzinger – 3rd Long Jump 19’ 10”, 4th 400M 53.88
Aaron Modrow – 1st 1600M 4:43.18, 1st 3200M 10:34.81
Jeremy Rodgers – 6th 3200M 11:26.03
Mitchell Tiller – 5th Pole Vault 11’ 6”
Anthony Wasylk – 2nd 800M 2:03.15
Malik Watkins – 3rd High Jump 6’ 0”, 4th 300M Hurdles 43.43
Team Placing: 5th