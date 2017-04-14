Congressman Receives Sharp Criticism from Unhappy Constituents at Town Hall Meeting

The majority of the questions and comments for Congressman Roger Marshall during a town hall meeting in Junction City on Friday came from unhappy constituents on subjects ranging from rehetoric about the poor to a proposed federal healthcare bill that is disruptive to women’s rights.

David Willem, Salina, addressed the bill on women’s rights. “And it seems that you despite listening, haven’t been listening. You’re constituents are telling you clearly that there are other issues here, but what’s sad about this to me is that you have displayed weakness rather than strength. You have displayed going along with whatever is being handed to you and that’s not why we elected you. We elected to be strong, to think about other issues, and thus far you’ve been very disappointing.”

Willem told the Congressman he needs to start listening to people who are not on his card, and particularly not to the bullies in Washington who seem to be dictating his policy. He also added that Marshall’s constituents are relying on him but so far he has let them down, and that needs to stop.

Marshall stated has listened and has had input. “You’re just not getting the answer you want to hear. I certainly do agree with you that I’m not happy about the women’s healthcare situation, I’m not happy with the direction it’s going. And I’m fighting for it behind closed doors, I’m fighting for it openly. It’s not a perfect bill,but doing nothing is not an option. This is the best bill that I can get passed.”

Other speakers spoke on subjects ranging from what Marshall would do on alleged racism coming from the Trump administration to the recent bombing in Syria. The majority of the one hour and and 15-minute town hall session included critical observations and questions from unhappy constituents with Marshall trying to respond.