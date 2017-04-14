JCHS Softball and Baseball Teams Sweep

The Junction City Lady Jay softball team ( 4-2 ) swept Topeka High 8-6 and 9-5 on Friday at Cleary Field.

In the first game the Lady Jays jumped out to a 5-0 lead but the Trojans rallied to tie the game in the third inning at 5-5 before Junction City moved on to get the victory. In game two the Lady Jays trailed 4-0 early but rallied for the win.

JCHS coach Aaron Craig said the resolve of his players has shown during the last four games. That includes the wins over Topeka High and two over Hayden. “We’ve been down in spots, we’ve been up in spots. Had to come back, the resolve has been there. We’re going to need that over the next two weeks.” During that upcoming span Junction City will play teams from Shawnee Heights, Topeka West, Seaman and Washburn Rural.

The Junction City Blue Jay baseball team swept the Topeka High Trojans in the capitol city by the scores of 13-3 and 17-7 on Friday. The Blue Jays are 4-4 on the season.

The JCHS girls soccer team played to a 2-2 tie Emporia at Al Simpler Stadium on Friday.