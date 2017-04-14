KBI: 3 suspects jailed for aggravated robbery of antique store

OSAWATOMIE and GARNETT – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced that three arrests were made Thursday afternoon in connection to an aggravated robbery incident in Garnett, Kansas.

Just after 11:30 p.m Wednesday, the Garnett Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery report at Papa’s Front Porch Antiques, 618 East 6th in Garnett, according to a media release.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a female victim who had been physically battered and robbed. She was transported to the Anderson County Hospital for serious injuries sustained during the robbery.

On Thursday as a result of investigative efforts by the KBI, the Garnett Police Department, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Osawatomie Police Department, evidence was collected that led to the arrests of Billy Joe Waters, age 43, of Osawatomie, Harold Stults, age 36, of Osawatomie, and Daniel Vannorman, age 30, of Garnett.

Vannorman was arrested in Garnett, and Waters and Stults were arrested at separate locations in Osawatomie. Each arrest took place without incident. All three suspects were booked into the Anderson County Jail for aggravated robbery.

This investigation is ongoing. Requests for further information on this case should be directed to the Anderson County Attorney’s Office.