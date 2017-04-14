Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

“As you drive down this highway, as you come into this building, as this community hears about Veterans who are coming to the clinic – that name will ring a bell, and it will mean something not just today, but for years from now.”

It was the military service, the medals, the honors – but more importantly, it was the “the way he made a difference in other people’s lives.”

Senator Jerry Moran was a guest speaker at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Junction City.

“Sometimes you would just consider naming a building in honor of someone as just paying tribute to them and we certainly are to General Seitz; he’s so worthy of our esteem and respect,” said Moran. “[He was] such an important military leader, had personal attributes/characteristics that we ought to emulate, and he was such a leader in the Junction City and Fort Riley community.”

It made sense to name the new facility after [Seitz] was the mood throughout the touching ceremony.

“He was so highly regarded, he accomplished so much, he demonstrated courage – what you would want in every military man and woman was exhibited in General Seitz,” said Moran. “But what stands out to me in addition to that is that when he came home to Junction City, he wasn’t playing golf or going to the beach – he lived a life that continued that service to make this community better.”

Moran noted that Seitz was a hero in the community, and in the military.

The new facility is nearly 10,000 square feet equipped with space for specialty care services like audiology, physical therapy and a pain clinic. There will be an additional primary care physician and additional providers for mental health services as well.

“Everytime we can bring services closer to home, it means that more Veterans are going to be cared for, and our commitments are going to be kept,” said Moran.

Moran was joined by Seitz’ family and members of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, April 14.